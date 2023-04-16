How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers meet.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix has a 24-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 16th.
- The Suns put up only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this season, scoring 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Phoenix is allowing 109.2 points per game this year at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.9).
- At home, the Suns are draining 0.6 more threes per game (12.5) than in road games (11.9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (36.5%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
