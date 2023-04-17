Alek Thomas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
  • This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 14 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing batters.
