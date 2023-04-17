Alek Thomas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .195 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 14 games (28.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.

Thomas has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings