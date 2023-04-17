Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Walker (.128 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .196.
- In 53.3% of his 15 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.