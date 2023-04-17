On Monday, Christian Walker (.128 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .196.

In 53.3% of his 15 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

