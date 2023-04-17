On Monday, Christian Walker (.128 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .196.
  • In 53.3% of his 15 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in eight games this year (53.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
