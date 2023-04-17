Corbin Carroll -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (17) this season.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
