Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (17) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 10 of 16 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (18.8%).
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
