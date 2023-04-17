Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on April 17.
The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (1-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (0-2).
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (69 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|Brewers
|L 7-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Corbin Burnes
|April 12
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Drey Jameson vs Janson Junk
|April 14
|@ Marlins
|L 5-1
|Madison Bumgarner vs Trevor Rogers
|April 15
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Ryne Nelson vs -
|April 16
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Zac Gallen vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Jack Flaherty
|April 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Drey Jameson vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Madison Bumgarner vs Jake Woodford
|April 20
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Michael Wacha
|April 21
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
|April 22
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Yu Darvish
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.