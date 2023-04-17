Monday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on April 17.

The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (1-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (0-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Diamondbacks have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (69 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule