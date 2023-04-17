Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Busch Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Moneyline: Cardinals -165
Underdog Moneyline: +140
Total: 8.5
Over Total Odds: -115
Under Total Odds: -105

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline. Arizona games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.2 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has won three of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 16 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-2 4-5 5-1 4-6 7-2 2-5

