Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Busch Stadium against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline. Arizona games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.2 runs.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Arizona has won three of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 16 opportunities.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-2
|4-5
|5-1
|4-6
|7-2
|2-5
