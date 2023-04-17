The St. Louis Cardinals (7-9) will rely on Paul Goldschmidt when they host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7) at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.76 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-2, 4.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won six out of the 11 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 4-2 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+300)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 4th

