On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has three doubles while batting .231.

This year, Moreno has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 11 games this season.

Moreno has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings