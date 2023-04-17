Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has three doubles while batting .231.
- This year, Moreno has recorded at least one hit in seven of 11 games (63.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
- Moreno has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 1.76 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
