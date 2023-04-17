After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Perdomo has had a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season (36.4%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings