Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 70th in slugging.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .184 batting average against him.
