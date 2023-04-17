The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 70th in slugging.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .184 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.