The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (hitting .250 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .218 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), Marte has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
