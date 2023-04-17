Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

In 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings