Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • In 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Flaherty (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.