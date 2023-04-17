Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Marlins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .250 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Flaherty (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
