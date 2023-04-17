Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pavin Smith -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith got a base hit in 40 of 75 games last year (53.3%), with multiple hits in 10 of them (13.3%).
- In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games last season (23 of 75), with two or more RBIs in eight of those games (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.303
|OBP
|.301
|.362
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|18 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (57.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.5%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (31.6%)
|4 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.2%)
|12 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (28.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
