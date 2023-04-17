Pavin Smith -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • Smith got a base hit in 40 of 75 games last year (53.3%), with multiple hits in 10 of them (13.3%).
  • In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games last season (23 of 75), with two or more RBIs in eight of those games (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 36
.224 AVG .217
.303 OBP .301
.362 SLG .372
8 XBH 10
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
33/14 K/BB 34/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
37 GP 38
18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%)
4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%)
12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .184 against him.
