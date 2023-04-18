The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.

This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 15 games (26.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.

Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

