Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
- This year, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 15 games (26.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd.
