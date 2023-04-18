The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Cavaliers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

New York has put together a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 113.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.

Cleveland surrenders 105 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 108.8 when playing on the road.

At home, the Cavaliers are averaging 0.6 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than on the road (11.3). However, they sport a lower three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 117.3 points per game, 2.5 more than away (114.8). On defense they give up 113 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (113.2).

New York is giving up fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.2).

At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dylan Windler Out Foot

Knicks Injuries