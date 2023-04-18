Chris Paul will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Paul, in his last game (April 16 loss against the Clippers) produced seven points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Paul, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 9.5 8.9 7.6 PRA 28.5 27.1 27.4 PR -- 18.2 19.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Chris Paul has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

The Clippers concede 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers have allowed 12.2 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 39 7 11 10 1 0 2 2/16/2023 33 5 3 11 0 0 4 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

