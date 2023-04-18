After hitting .132 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .186 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Walker has recorded a hit in eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in eight games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings