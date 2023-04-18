Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) at 7:45 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (2-1) for the St. Louis Cardinals and Drey Jameson (2-0) for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (75 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule