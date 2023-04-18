On Tuesday, April 18, Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) host Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+140). The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Drey Jameson - ARI (2-0, 1.46 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +2500 - 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.