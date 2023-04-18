Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .286.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in five of nine games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.44 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
