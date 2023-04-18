Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .214 with three doubles.
- In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Moreno has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Moreno has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd.
