On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .214 with three doubles.
  • In seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), Moreno has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd.
