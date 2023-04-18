Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while hitting .170.
- McCarthy has had a hit in five of 15 games this season (33.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- He has not homered in his 15 games this year.
- McCarthy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 15 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
