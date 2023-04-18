After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Montgomery (2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.