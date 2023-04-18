Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Montgomery (2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 20th, 1.091 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
