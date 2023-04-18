Ketel Marte -- batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .237 with six doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.