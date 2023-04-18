Ketel Marte -- batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .237 with six doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In two games this season, Marte has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 15 games (53.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

