Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, a 115-110 loss against the Clippers, Durant had 27 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Durant's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 29.1 25.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.5 Assists 5.5 5.0 4.1 PRA 41.5 40.7 35.8 PR -- 35.7 31.7 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Durant's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Clippers

Durant's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Durant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 45 27 9 11 3 2 1 11/12/2022 35 27 6 3 3 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Durant or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.