Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
  • Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
