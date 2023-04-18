Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 18 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
- Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer during his last outings.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.091), and 33rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.