The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .324 with two doubles.

In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.

In three games this season, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

