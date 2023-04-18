Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Clippers.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-8)
|226.5
|-350
|+290
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-8.5)
|226.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-7.5)
|226
|-370
|+250
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-330
|+270
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Clippers put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +41 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 224.7 points per game combined, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread this year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Devin Booker
|28.5
|-125
|26.0
|Devin Booker
|28.5
|-125
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|27.5
|-120
|27.0
|Kevin Durant
|27.5
|-120
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|17.5
|-105
|18.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kevin Durant or another Suns player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.