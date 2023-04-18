The Los Angeles Clippers are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Clippers lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -8.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Phoenix has an average total of 225.2 in its contests this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 37 45.1% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have hit the over five times.

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.5 more points than the Clippers allow (113.1).

Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 9-6 42-40 Clippers 40-42 0-3 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

