How to Watch the Suns vs. Clippers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns score 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- Phoenix is surrendering 109.2 points per game this season at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (113.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this season, making 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cameron Payne
|Questionable
|Back
