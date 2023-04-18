The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, BSAZ

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Clippers allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 24-11 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.

The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are only 0.5 more points than the Clippers give up (113.1).

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score 114.1 points per game in home games, compared to 113.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

Phoenix is surrendering 109.2 points per game this season at home, which is 4.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (113.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this season, making 12.5 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Suns Injuries