Russell Westbrook is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers meet at Footprint Center on Tuesday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 4.5 (-143) 4.5 (-167) 1.5 (-161)

Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Booker averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-118) 7.5 (-133) 5.5 (-120) 2.5 (+105)

Kevin Durant's 29.1 points per game are 1.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Durant's assist average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

Durant, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (-125) 6.5 (-125) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (+125)

The 16.5-point prop total for Westbrook on Tuesday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.9.

Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Westbrook's assist average -- 7.5 -- is equal to Tuesday's over/under.

Westbrook averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+125)

The 10.8 points Mason Plumlee has scored per game this season is 5.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Tuesday (5.5).

Plumlee's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 3.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (1.5).

