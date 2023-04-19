Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .170 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
- This season, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 16 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Thomas has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .345 to opposing hitters.
