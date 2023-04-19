Alek Thomas -- batting .235 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the hill, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .170 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • This season, Thomas has posted at least one hit in four of 16 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Thomas has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .345 to opposing hitters.
