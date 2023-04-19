The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 11
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .345 against him.
