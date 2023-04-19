The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte hit the field against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 15 home runs.

Arizona is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 83 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.3 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner (0-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In three starts this season, Bumgarner has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ryne Nelson Braxton Garrett 4/16/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals - Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Ryan Weathers 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Madison Bumgarner Brad Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.