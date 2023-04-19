As they go for the series sweep on Wednesday, April 19, Madison Bumgarner will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-7) as they match up against the St. Louis Cardinals (7-11), who will answer with Jake Woodford. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Diamondbacks are +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-185). A 10-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Woodford - STL (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Bumgarner - ARI (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jake McCarthy 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 4th Win NL West +1600 - 4th

