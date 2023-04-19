Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple and four walks while batting .157.
- In five of 16 games this season (31.3%) McCarthy has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
