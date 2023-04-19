After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .235 with two walks.
  • Twice in six games this year, Herrera has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Herrera has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.