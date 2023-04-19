Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .235 with two walks.
- Twice in six games this year, Herrera has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.
- In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Herrera has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.64 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .345 against him.
