The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.463) and OPS (.853) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings