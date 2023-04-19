Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.463) and OPS (.853) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 10 of 14 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In six games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (seven of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .345 to opposing hitters.
