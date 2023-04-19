On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 2-for-5 with a triple) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Marte has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Marte has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .345 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.