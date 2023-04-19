On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 2-for-5 with a triple) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .250 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Marte has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

