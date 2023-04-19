Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 3-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .409 with one homer.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (26.7%).

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this year (26.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 10 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings