Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 3-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 19 at 1:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .279 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
- Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .409 with one homer.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on four occasions (26.7%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In four games this year (26.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Woodford (0-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering seven hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .345 to his opponents.
