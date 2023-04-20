76ers vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.
76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT, YES2, and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-4.5
|209.5
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- In 61 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
- The average total in Philadelphia's contests this year is 226.1, 16.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The 76ers are 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Philadelphia has been favored 56 times and won 41, or 73.2%, of those games.
- This season, Philadelphia has won 20 of its 27 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the 76ers, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 66 of 82 games this season.
- Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 16.4 more points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.
- Brooklyn has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|61
|74.4%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|66
|80.5%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The 76ers have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (23-18-0).
- The 115.2 points per game the 76ers record are just 2.7 more points than the Nets give up (112.5).
- Philadelphia has a 35-11 record against the spread and a 41-5 record overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall.
76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|17-18
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|13-4
|37-45
76ers vs. Nets Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
