The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is batting .176 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this season (29.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
