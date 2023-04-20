Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .176 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this season (29.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.