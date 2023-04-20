The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .176 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Thomas has gotten a hit in five of 17 games this season (29.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings