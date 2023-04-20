Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:30 PM ET.

Paul, in his most recent showing, had 16 points and eight assists in a 123-109 win over the Clippers.

In this article, we break down Paul's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.9 14.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 9.5 8.9 8 PRA 27.5 27.1 27.6 PR -- 18.2 19.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 2



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Chris Paul has made five shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers give up 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the NBA, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 38 16 4 8 0 1 1 4/16/2023 39 7 11 10 1 0 2 2/16/2023 33 5 3 11 0 0 4 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.