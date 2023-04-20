Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Walker has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
