After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Walker has had a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Walker has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Padres will send Wacha (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up a 6.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.