On Thursday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .554, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
  • In 57.9% of his 19 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this year (26.3%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in eight of 19 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.06, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
