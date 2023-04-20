Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Booker had 38 points and nine assists in his last game, which ended in a 123-109 win against the Clippers.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Booker, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 27.8 26.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.8 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.9 PRA 39.5 37.8 36.6 PR -- 32.3 30.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Devin Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

Booker is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.1 per game.

Booker is averaging six three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Booker's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 45 38 1 9 4 0 1 4/16/2023 43 26 1 3 0 3 4 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Booker or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.