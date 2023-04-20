Thursday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (9-11) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (2-1) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-0).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (88 total, 4.6 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.07 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule