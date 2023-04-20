The San Diego Padres and Juan Soto ready for the first of a four-game series against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 17 home runs.

Arizona ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Arizona has scored 88 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.4) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 5.07 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (1-0) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ryne Nelson Braxton Garrett 4/16/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara 4/17/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Merrill Kelly Jack Flaherty 4/18/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Away Drey Jameson Jordan Montgomery 4/19/2023 Cardinals L 14-5 Away Madison Bumgarner Jake Woodford 4/20/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Wacha 4/21/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo 4/22/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Joe Musgrove 4/23/2023 Padres - Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals - Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals - Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer

