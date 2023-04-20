In the series opener on Thursday, April 20, Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres (9-11) match up with Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Padres (-145). A 10-run over/under is set for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (2-1, 6.06 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-0, 3.71 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won four of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alek Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +1300 - 3rd

