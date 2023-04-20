The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (hitting .303 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .261 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Moreno has driven in a run in seven games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings